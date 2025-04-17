Patel: FBI Arrests Hundreds of Gang Members Under Trump

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Thursday that the agency has arrested more than 6,000 people, including hundreds of alleged gang members, as part of its "immigration efforts" since President Donald Trump took office.

Patel thanked the president and Attorney General Pam Bondi for the push to crack down on illegal immigration.

"FBI leadership just received an update on our immigration efforts since January 20, 2025. As of this morning: Over 6,000 subjects detained and arrested 310 Tren de Aragua members and 136 MS-13 members," Patel wrote on social media.

"We have so much more to do," he added, "But thanks to the leadership of this administration and [Bondi], your hardworking FBI teams, and our regional law enforcement partners, we're making America safer every single day."

Patel's announcement comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducts sweeps in major cities across the U.S. that have resulted in hundreds of arrests.