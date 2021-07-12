Biden Admin Sending $23.5M to Kansas to Help With COVID-19 Surge

The Biden administration is sending $23.5 million to Kansas to help with a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant, reports McClatchy.

Kansas on Friday reported its biggest surge in cases in more than three months, with some of the biggest increases in counties bordering Missouri. Both states have seen vaccination rates slow.

In Kansas, 44.9 percent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose and 39.5 percent have completed vaccination. In Missouri, 45.3 percent has received one dose and 39.7 percent have completed vaccination.

Kansas had an average of 275 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Friday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data. That was the highest seven-day average for new cases in 15 weeks since March 26.

The $23.5 million from the Department of Health and Human Services will boost mitigation efforts and testing at rural facilities, according to the McClatchy report. Ninety-one hospitals in Kansas and 32 hospitals in Missouri will receive funding.

Missouri is receiving $8.3 million. In total, HHS is sending 46 states nearly $400 million to help with tackling the novel coronavirus. Texas is receiving the most at $29.7 million.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

The delta variant has accounted for nearly all virus cases in southwestern Missouri, where a hospital recently ran out of ventilators. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variant now accounts for more than 51 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. It was first detected in India but is spreading quickly around the world.

The Kansas Department of Health on Monday said the state had 321,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,188 deaths in the state since the outbreak started.