Coronavirus | covid-19 | vaccine | warning | johnson andjohnson | guillain-barre syndrome

FDA to Announce Warning on J&J Coronavirus Vaccine for Autoimmune Disorder

(Timothy D. Easley/Pool via Getty Images)

Monday, 12 July 2021 02:24 PM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a new warning on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the United States after vaccination with J&J shot, mostly in men, many of whom were 50 or older. Around 12.8 million people have received the one-dose vaccine in the United States.

J&J and the FDA were not immediately available for comment.

GBS is a rare neurological condition in which the body's immune system attacks the protective coating on nerve fibers. Most cases follow a bacterial or viral infection.

The condition has been linked in the past to vaccinations - most notably to a vaccination campaign during a swine flu outbreak in the United States in 1976, and decades later to the vaccine used during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


