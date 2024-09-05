DOJ Chief on Tape Calls Trump Indictments 'Travesty of Justice'

Department of Justice Chief of Public Affairs Nicholas Biase was caught by an undercover reporter calling the charges against former President Donald Trump "a travesty of justice," The Post Millennial reported Thursday.

The undercover video from Louder with Crowder's MugClub Undercover unit shows Biase discussing the upcoming sentencing of Trump by Judge Juan Merchan.

In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Story Daniels. The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Biase said that he has known Bragg for 15 years and that he used to work in his office.

Biase told the undercover reporter that Bragg "was stacking charges and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case. No, honestly, I think the case [against Trump in NYC] is nonsense."

Trump's documents case in New York was just one of four indictments brought against the former president.

Biase said Bragg's key witness in the case, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, is a "psycho."

Biase seemed to indicate that what was unique about Trump's case in New York has nothing to do with the alleged "crimes" and everything to do with Trump being Trump.

"Every real estate person in New York does what [Trump] did. Nobody's ever been charged with this. It's all him [Trump]," Biase said, adding, "And that's why, like, [Trump's] surging in the polls, you know it's a perversion of justice."

When asked about Trump's election interference case in Georgia under Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Biase said, "It’s a travesty of justice, to put it mildly."

"It's a mockery of justice," he continued. "She is a joke. Like, her and her boyfriend she was seeing, the whole thing is disgusting. And they're just out to get [Trump]."

Biase was also caught saying Democrats are "so obsessed" with getting Trump and the point of all the indictments was to make Trump "a convict" and a "convicted felon."