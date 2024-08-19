DA Bragg: No Opposition to Trump Sentencing Delay

Manhattan prosecutors in the Donald Trump business records trial said they would defer to the court when it comes to whether the former president's sentencing should be delayed.

In a letter from District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office to Judge Juan Merchan, prosecutors said, "The people defer to the court on the appropriate post-trial schedule that allows for adequate time to adjudicate defendant's motion while also pronouncing the sentence 'without unreasonable delay.' "

Trump is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18. He is seeking to delay sentencing in the New York criminal case until after the Nov. 5 presidential election, citing "election-interference objectives."

Trump was found guilty by a jury on May 30 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for having covered up former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to avert a sex scandal before the 2016 election.

Falsifying business records is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison, though sentences such as fines or probation have been more common for others convicted of that crime.

"The People are prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets," the letter read. "The People are also mindful that significant public safety and logistical steps by multiple agencies are necessary to prepare for court appearances in this matter."

The district attorney's office also blasted Trump's continued attempts to get Merchan to recuse himself from the case, claiming Merchan is biased. Merchan has refused three different times, and the Trump campaign filed a fourth request, citing the social media postings of Merchan's daughter.

"None of the defendant's remaining arguments merit any consideration," the letter read. "Defendant's ostensibly new argument about the Court's family member's co-worker's tweets is bizarre and has nothing to do with the post-trial schedule."

- Information from Reuters was used in this report