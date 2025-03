CIA Director John Ratcliffe has invited Elon Musk to a meeting set for Monday to discuss the Department of Government Efficiency's functions in the agency.

Independent journalist Catherine Herridge first reported the invitation in a post on X.

There's reason to believe that if the meeting is held, at least some of the discussion between Ratcliffe and Musk will also involve the flap over a journalist who had access to a text message chat that involved purported sensitive military information.



The Hill reported that the White House has tapped Musk and DOGE investigators to assist in the government's review of the circumstances, which now include a case filed in a federal court.