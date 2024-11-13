WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: John Krasinski | People | magazine | Sexiest Man Alive | actor | hollywood

John Krasinski Named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 10:14 AM EST

Actor and director John Krasinski was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2024 on Wednesday, taking over the mantle from "Grey's Anatomy" actor Patrick Dempsey.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts," Krasinski told People in reaction to the news. The actor is perhaps best known for his sardonic nice guy role in the television comedy "The Office."

"Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me," he added.

Krasinski, 45, said that out of all of the opportunities he has had as an actor, being a real-life family man is most rewarding.

He prefers being a husband and father who happily lives in Brooklyn with his wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, 41, and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

The actor was especially excited to tell Blunt the news, saying "there was a lot of joy involved in me telling her."

Blunt joked she plans to wallpaper their house with the cover of Krasinski if he received the title.

"It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving," he said.

"And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her," he added.

Recently, Krasinski has directed the comedy "IF" and the dramas "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II," both featuring Blunt in a leading role.

However, he noted the new title will change things very little around the house.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he joked.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Actor and director John Krasinski was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2024 on Wednesday, taking over the mantle from "Grey's Anatomy" actor Patrick Dempsey.
John Krasinski, People, magazine, Sexiest Man Alive, actor, hollywood
284
2024-14-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 10:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved