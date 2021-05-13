Ex-Florida County Tax Collector to Plead Guilty to Several Charges

A former Florida county tax collector is expected to plead guilty to several charges, including stalking, wire fraud, and sex trafficking of a minor, court filings show.

Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector, previously had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In court last month, it was revealed Greenberg had been in talks with prosecutors to plead guilty. A judge would need to sign off on any agreement.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Monday morning in federal court in Orlando, Florida. NBC News reported Thursday it was unclear to what charges Greenberg will plead guilty.

The plea change indicated Greenberg had a reached an agreement to cooperate with the government. It was unclear what that meant for the investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, under federal probe for sex trafficking allegations.

Gaetz appeared on Newsmax TV on May 5 and said President Joe Biden's Department of Justice targets "fighters" and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

"Of course, there are a ton of things in my life looking back that I wish I would have done differently, but none of them are criminal," Gaetz told host Grant Stinchfield on "Stinchfield," responding to reported allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, someone he adamantly maintains "does not exist."

"These allegations are false, and as I've stated before, the anonymous allegations against me range from total distortions of my life to these crazy and wild conspiracy theories that will never be proven, but they always come for the fighters, Grant," Gaetz said.

Gaetz added no women had come forward alleging wrongdoing, and the FBI and Justice Department had made no charges, nor leaked any evidence of criminality, despite its long-running investigation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last month told reporters in a private conversation, Gaetz told him he was innocent of the accusations.

McCarthy said he told Gaetz the party would act against him if legal action began. Internal House GOP rules require lawmakers charged with serious felonies lose their membership in committees.

"Matt Gaetz is the same as any American, he's innocent until proven guilty," McCarthy said. "There's no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time."

Federal investigators are looking into whether Gaetz and Greenberg used the Internet to search for women they could pay for sex. They are also investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a minor and paid for her to travel with him, according to The New York Times.

After it was revealed last month his client was in talks with prosecutors to plead guilty, lawyer Fritz Scheller said, "I'm sure Matt Gaetz isn't feeling very comfortable today."

Scheller later clarified, when he said Gaetz "was worried, let me tell you what I'm basing that on: You've seen the number of stories out there and the emphasis is on their relationship. Isn't it obvious to assume that he would be concerned?"