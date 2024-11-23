Joe Rogan: Liberal Media Out of Touch, Hemorrhaging Subscribers

The liberal media's biases are causing outlets to "hemorrhage" subscribers as Americans find them to be inaccurate and out of touch, according to podcaster Joe Rogan.

"I was just reading something about CNN's ratings and MSNBC's ratings postelection," Rogan said on Wednesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Spotify, reports Fox News.

"All these left-wing kooks on YouTube are hemorrhaging subscribers, where people go, 'You guys are out of touch. You're not accurate. You're delusional,'" Rogan added. "People are speaking with their subscriptions, and they're speaking with their purchasing of The Washington Post and their purchasing of The New York Times."

Rogan's comments came in response to a recent opinion piece from Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos in which he said Americans no longer trust the news media.

Rogan, summarizing Bezos' comments, said the billionaire newspaper owner had said, "You have to take a bunch of different perspectives. We can't just be this left-wing echo chamber. And it's the reason why the business is faltering."

He said that Bezos' comments do appear to be what's happening in the media, including discussing a New York Times fact-check over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s argument about the artificial ingredients being used in Froot Loops cereal that are not in the cereal in other countries.

"The New York Times just debunked — in the most insane way — debunked RFK Jr.'s assertion that the ingredients in Froot Loops are different in Canada than they are in the United States. They fact-checked it while saying he was accurate ... the fact check is so dumb because the fact check says it's not correct, they have the same ingredients ... except for these harmful chemicals."

But with this kind of reporting, Rogan said, "Of course, you're going to hemorrhage subscribers."

Rogan agreed with a guest that the motivation could be money, but also "ideology," as Kennedy is connected with President-elect Donald Trump and has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

He said that the media goes down "this weird rabbit hole with these people, and you're like, 'What are you trying to do? Are you trying to remove all leftover credibility? Are you trying to eliminate — because you lost so much credibility — are you trying to kill it all? Are you secretly working for the Chinese? Like, what are you doing?'"

Rogan said he does believe outlets like The Washington Post and CNN are making "some sort of trend" toward more objective journalism.

"But they're still compromised by their sponsors," he said. "They're still compromised by the advertisers. They're so compromised that I don't know if they can ever get to where they really need to be to compete with actual objective real journalists that are independent."