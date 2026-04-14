DOJ Reveals Biden's Weaponization of Law Against Pro-Life Americans

The Justice Department on Tuesday released a sweeping report alleging the prior administration improperly used federal law to target pro-life activists.

The report also detailed steps taken by the current leadership to restore what officials described as equal enforcement of justice.

The report, issued by the department's Weaponization Working Group, concluded that enforcement of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act during the administration of former President Joe Biden was marked by bias and selective prosecution.

The findings are based on a review of about 700,000 internal records, including case files, prosecutorial decisions, and internal communications.

"This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. "No department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs."

The FACE Act, enacted to protect access to reproductive health facilities and places of worship, became a focal point of criticism among conservatives who argued it was disproportionately enforced against anti-abortion activists.

According to the report, Biden-era Justice Department officials worked closely with advocacy organizations supportive of abortion rights — including Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Federation, and the Feminist Majority Foundation.

The report alleged that those groups provided information and research that contributed to investigations and prosecutions of pro-life activists, including dossiers that were later used to obtain search warrants.

Investigators also found that prosecutors monitored certain activists' movements and advocacy activities over extended periods before filing charges, and in some cases sought information about travel and demonstrations that fell under First Amendment protections.

The report further alleges misconduct by prosecutors — including withholding evidence requested by defense attorneys, attempting to exclude jurors based on religious beliefs and authorizing aggressive arrest tactics rather than permitting voluntary surrender.

In addition, the review claims that a lead prosecutor in FACE Act cases served as a reference for a grant application submitted by the National Abortion Federation, raising ethical concerns. The report states there was no record of formal approval for that role.

The working group also found disparities in sentencing recommendations, alleging that prosecutors sought significantly longer prison terms for pro-life defendants — an average of 26.8 months — compared with 12.3 months for defendants accused of violence against pro-life supporters or facilities.

Officials said the department under President Donald Trump has taken steps to address what it described as past abuses.

Those actions include pardons issued in January 2025 to individuals convicted in FACE Act-related cases, settlements of civil claims, and internal personnel measures.

The department has also moved to dismiss several ongoing civil lawsuits involving pro-life activists and issued new guidance limiting future FACE Act prosecutions to "extraordinary circumstances" or cases involving significant aggravating factors.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Burrows called the findings "shameful," alleging that some department lawyers "withheld evidence, worked to keep committed religious people off juries, and generally allowed the Department of Justice to be used as the enforcement arm of pro-abortion special interests."

As part of the report's release, Blanche approved a limited waiver of privileged materials to allow public review of underlying documents.

The Justice Department said it remains committed to enforcing federal law in a manner consistent with constitutional protections and equal treatment, adding that it will review any additional claims of improper enforcement "without fear or favor."