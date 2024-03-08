NBA Champion Nuggets to Skip White House Visit

The NBA champion Denver Nuggets will be skipping the traditional White House visit this year, but it has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with basketball.

The team was originally set to visit President Joe Biden at the end of January, but the White House pushed the date to March 18 due to a "scheduling conflict," the New York Post reported. However, that new date didn't work for the Nuggets.

TNT NBA insider Chris Hayes pointed out that finishing first in their division takes precedence over the president.

"The Denver Nuggets are prioritizing that No. 1 seed," Haynes said. "They're really trying to do all that they can to get into that spot heading into the playoffs."

Because the Nuggets play the current No. 1 seed Minnesota Timberwolves the following night on the road, the team didn't want to risk any travel hiccups.

Commentor Charles Barkley shrugged off that excuse.

"Are they flying Southwest or something?" Barkley asked, Awful Announcing ​reported. "Come on, man.

"I actually have a problem with this whole thing that's happened in sports the last few years, not just now.

"It's an honor and a privilege to go to the White House. It shouldn't matter who's in the White House. It's an honor and a privilege to go to the White House. You should always go. But these guys act like they're flying Southwest."

The Nuggets (43-20) are one game behind the Timberwolves.