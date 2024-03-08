×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | denver nuggets | charles barkley | nba

NBA Champion Nuggets to Skip White House Visit

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 09:26 PM EST

The NBA champion Denver Nuggets will be skipping the traditional White House visit this year, but it has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with basketball.

The team was originally set to visit President Joe Biden at the end of January, but the White House pushed the date to March 18 due to a "scheduling conflict," the New York Post reported. However, that new date didn't work for the Nuggets.

TNT NBA insider Chris Hayes pointed out that finishing first in their division takes precedence over the president. 

"The Denver Nuggets are prioritizing that No. 1 seed," Haynes said. "They're really trying to do all that they can to get into that spot heading into the playoffs."

Because the Nuggets play the current No. 1 seed Minnesota Timberwolves the following night on the road, the team didn't want to risk any travel hiccups.

Commentor Charles Barkley shrugged off that excuse.

"Are they flying Southwest or something?" Barkley asked, Awful Announcing ​reported. "Come on, man.

"I actually have a problem with this whole thing that's happened in sports the last few years, not just now.

"It's an honor and a privilege to go to the White House. It shouldn't matter who's in the White House. It's an honor and a privilege to go to the White House. You should always go. But these guys act like they're flying Southwest."

The Nuggets (43-20) are one game behind the Timberwolves.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The NBA champion Denver Nuggets will be skipping the traditional White House visit this year, but it has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with basketball.
joe biden, denver nuggets, charles barkley, nba
243
2024-26-08
Friday, 08 March 2024 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved