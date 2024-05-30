Biden Refuses to Say Whether He'd Serve Full 2nd Term

President Joe Biden ridiculed a reporter after being asked whether he would serve another full four-year term if he is reelected in November.

Biden stood among a group of people on a Philadelphia International Airport tarmac Wednesday when a reporter asked: "President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President [Kamala] Harris?"

The 81-year-old president pointed to his head and asked the reporter, "Are you OK? Are you all right? You're not hurt, are you?"

The reporter, yards away from the president, repeated his question and then said he could not hear the chief executive.

Biden replied: "I said, are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?"

The president then turned away and spoke to women standing next to him.

Biden, who is expected to oppose former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, in November's election, will be 86 in January 2029. He was the oldest president ever elected and has been the oldest person to hold the nation's highest office since his inauguration.

Polls have shown many voters already are concerned about whether Biden is up to the demands of the job.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll in March found 63% said Biden is too old to be president and 57% said he is mentally unfit.

Besides having made many verbal gaffes, Biden now is seen accompanied by aides when he walks across the South Lawn of the White House as he departs and returns on the Marine One helicopter. He used to walk alone.

With polls showing Biden is trailing Trump in swing states, a majority of Democrats say they approve of replacing the president as the Democratic Party candidate ahead of the election, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll.

As for Harris, only 38% of Americans approve of her as vice president, FiveThirtyEight polling shows.

Biden and Harris traveled to the swing state of Pennsylvania to launch a new Black voter outreach.

The two stopped at Girard College, an independent boarding school in Philadelphia with a predominantly Black student body, and they visited a small business to speak to members of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.