Harvard Poll: Trump Leads by 5; 63% Say Biden Too Old

With majorities deeply concerned President Joe Biden is too old to be president (63%) and is mentally unfit to serve (57%), presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump maintains a 5-point lead in the full field in the latest poll released by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies.

Trump leads Biden by 3 points (47%-44%) in the head-to-head matchup, but his lead stretches further when the other candidates are added, showing third-party challengers cut into the incumbent while Trump holds steady.

The full field results, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll for March 20-21:

Trump 41% Biden 36% Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 14% Jill Stein 1% Cornel West 1% Unsure 6%

When the race is just Trump, Biden, and RFK Jr., Trump's lead was trimmed to 4 points:

Trump 41% Biden 37% RFK Jr. 15%

Biden's sagging numbers show a lack of confidence in his age and mental fitness as 63% said he is too old to be president and 57% said he is unfit to serve. Also, a plurality of 48% said Biden is getting worse as president as the weeks go on.

Electing a president who is mentally unfit is "dangerous" for the country, according to 60% of the respondents.

There is also considerably doubt about Biden's "plausible deniability," as whistleblower Tony Bobulinski has repeated for years: 56% say Biden lied about having no involvement in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, and 71% say Biden committed an impeachable offense if he worked with his son to secure business deals with China, Russia, and the Ukraine.

The Harvard CAPS poll was conducted by The Harris Poll and HarrisX among 2,111 registered voters March 20-21. There was no margin of error given in the release.