White House Trying to Hide Biden's Walking Woes

President Joe Biden, who used to walk alone across the South Lawn of the White House as he departed and returned to the White House on the Marine One helicopter, is now seen accompanied by aides, Axios noted.

The aides usually walk between Biden and camera positions set up by journalists. According to Axios, the visual effect is to reduce the attention on the president's stiff and shuffling gait.

Biden advisers say they are concerned that videos of Biden's walking highlights his 81-year-old age.

In March, Biden walked five times to and from the helicopter by himself or with members of his family. Since April 16, staff or lawmakers walked with him to and from the helicopter nine out of 10 times.

The sudden change in his routine was noted by White House staffers and reporters beginning in mid-April. Advisers said they believe the images of Biden walking to and from the chopper are now better, and they expect the new routine to continue.

A March poll by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies found that 63% of respondents said Biden is to old too be president and 57% said he is unfit to serve.

Meanwhile, the way Biden boards Air Force One made headlines in February.

Biden frequently uses shorter stairs now while boarding the plane, with a Secret Service agent positioned at the base of the stairs, according to The New York Times.

The president began using the shorter stairs after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony last summer. That followed various trips and falls last year, the Washington Examiner said.

And Axios said the White House has made an effort to prevent the president from tripping. The outlet said Biden has worn shoes with extra support.

Biden suffers from "spinal arthritis" and "mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet" which has contributed to his stiff gait while walking, doctors have said, according to the news outlet.