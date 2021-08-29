Jesse Jackson Out of Hospital, But Unvaccinated Wife Remains in ICU

Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, has had his COVID-19 symptoms subside and has been transferred to a rehab facility for "intensive occupational and physical therapy" for his Parkinson's disease, but his unvaccinated wife has been moved to an intensive care unit, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Jesse Jackson received the Pfizer vaccine in January, while his wife Jacqueline, 77, was unvaccinated and has been moved to an ICU Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The couple was hospitalized Aug. 21, according to the report.

"We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants," the couple's son Jonathan Jackson said in a statement to the Sun-Times.

"We know this is a dangerous disease, so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result."

Jacqueline Jackson is receiving increased oxygen, but is breathing on her own and has not required a ventilator, according to the son's statement.

"We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately," the son's statement urged, the Sun-Times reported.