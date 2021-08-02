Rev. Jesse Jackson Among Protesters Arrested at US Capitol

Civil rights and political activist Rev. Jesse Jackson are among several people arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Monday during a National Moral Monday protest for low-wage workers by the Poor People's Campaign.

Jackson joined Bishop William J. Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and other religious leaders as well as low-wage workers from 40 states to advocate for voting rights reform, passing a $15 per hour minimum wage, and ending the filibuster in the Senate.

WJLA-7 in Washington, D.C., reported the noted activist's arrest Monday afternoon, but the information could not be confirmed by the U.S. Capitol Police at the time this story was published.

In an email, the Capitol Police Public Information Office said it was too early to "estimate how many people are facing arrest here on Capitol Hill," but also said the information presented by the station appeared to be accurate.

The group of faith leaders planned to gather at Union Station and then march to the Supreme Court and Capitol, according to the organization.

The organization said it was going to the nation's Capitol for "direct action" to end the filibuster in the Senate and advocate for its issues and return to the state capitals of senators for more protests.

"We are witnessing a political insurrection to achieve what domestic terrorists failed to do on Jan. 6," said Bishop Barber and Rev. Theoharis, co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. "We are demanding an end to the filibuster to protect democracy and enactment of policies that the vast majority of Americans support."

"We are living in a moment when 49 states have filed over 400 voter suppression bills; 17 states have passed voter restrictions since 2020," they said. "And we see the connection between this attack on voting rights and all of the other issues that impact the 140 million poor and low-income people in this country."

According to the organization, the National Moral Monday demonstration is backed by 25 coalition members, including the National Council of Churches, representing more than 40 million people and 100,000 congregations from a variety of Christian religious sects.

The Washington demonstration is the culmination of the group's activities since July 28 with its 27-mile, four-day National Moral March for Democracy and Moral Resurrection from Georgetown to Austin, Texas, followed by a "rally of thousands of faith leaders and low-wage workers" at the state Capitol.

Some 30 other states also held direct actions at the respective state offices of U.S. Senators of both parties July 16, the group said.

That same day, Barber was arrested during a "sit-in" at the office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., demanding her support for ending the filibuster, the group said.

The organization had not yet responded to email and telephone requests for comment.