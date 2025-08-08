WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jd vance | 2028 election | vice president | politics

Vance: 'Not Focused' on 2028 Presidential Race

By    |   Friday, 08 August 2025 01:38 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance said Friday that he is not focusing at this time on the 2028 presidential election, after President Donald Trump earlier this week his vice president is a likely heir to lead the MAGA movement.

"I'm not focused even on the election in 2026, much less one two years after that," Vance told reporters during remarks while meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the official's summer home, Chevening House, in Kent. 

Adding that he didn't want to talk about "lowly things" like politics in Lammy's "grand house," Vance commented that he believes the matter will work itself out. 

"If we do a good job for the American people, the politics will take care of itself, so I'm going to try to do a good job for the American people, just as David's trying to do a good job for the people of the UK," said Vance. 

Trump said, in comments after signing an executive order creating a task force to lead federal coordination for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, that it is "likely" Vance could take the reins of his MAGA movement.

The president added, however, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form."

He also said it's too early to discuss the matter, but added that Vance is "doing a great job, and he would probably be favored at this point."

Vance's polling numbers, in a recent survey by JL Partners, show he is the top choice of 46% of GOP voters for the 2028 race, placing him far ahead of several candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with 8% and Vivek Ramaswamy with 7%. 

Meanwhile, Vance, and Lammy discussed a wide range of foreign policy issues, marking the vice president's highest-profile international trips in office. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Vice President JD Vance said Friday that he is not focusing at this time on the 2028 presidential election, after President Donald Trump earlier this week his vice president is a likely heir to lead the MAGA movement.
jd vance, 2028 election, vice president, politics
303
2025-38-08
Friday, 08 August 2025 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved