Trump: 'Probably' Won't Run Again

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he "probably" will not seek a third term in 2028.

Trump answered a question about his political future during an interview with CNBC.

"Trump on CNBC when pressed if he'd try to run for president again: 'No, probably not, probably not. I'd like to ... I have the best poll numbers I've ever had,'" The Hill's Jesse Byrnes wrote on X.

Trump, 79, has upset critics and opponents in the past by musing about a potential fourth run for president.

At the moment, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1951, says that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are seen as front-runners for the Republican presidential nomination, with Vance meeting with donors and flying across the country to raise money for the GOP, Axios reported earlier this month.

Other potential contenders include Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Tim Scott, R-S.C.