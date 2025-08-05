WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | jd vance | 2028 election | maga

Trump: VP Vance 'Most Likely' Heir to MAGA Movement

By    |   Tuesday, 05 August 2025 07:18 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance is most likely the heir to the MAGA movement, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, although he stipulated it's too early to tell.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly said last month that Vance would be a "great nominee" for the Republican Party in 2028, should he decide to run for the White House.

"Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he's the vice president," Trump said after signing an executive order creating a task force to lead federal coordination for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The event aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," Trump said. "I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it's too early obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point."

Trump was joined on stage by Vance and such Cabinet members as Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Federal Communications Committee Chair Brendan Carr and the White House's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, were on stage, too.

Trump will lead the task force. Vance will be vice chair and executive director and will manage daily operations. Members of Trump's Cabinet and key government agencies also will be members.

Trump told CNBC earlier Tuesday that he probably won't be seeking a third term, which is prohibited by the 22nd Amendment.

"No, probably not," Trump said. "I'd like to run. I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Vice President JD Vance is most likely the heir to the MAGA movement, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, although he stipulated it's too early to tell.
donald trump, jd vance, 2028 election, maga
273
2025-18-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 07:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved