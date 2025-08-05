Trump: VP Vance 'Most Likely' Heir to MAGA Movement

Vice President JD Vance is most likely the heir to the MAGA movement, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, although he stipulated it's too early to tell.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly said last month that Vance would be a "great nominee" for the Republican Party in 2028, should he decide to run for the White House.

"Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he's the vice president," Trump said after signing an executive order creating a task force to lead federal coordination for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The event aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," Trump said. "I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it's too early obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point."

Trump was joined on stage by Vance and such Cabinet members as Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Federal Communications Committee Chair Brendan Carr and the White House's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, were on stage, too.

Trump will lead the task force. Vance will be vice chair and executive director and will manage daily operations. Members of Trump's Cabinet and key government agencies also will be members.

Trump told CNBC earlier Tuesday that he probably won't be seeking a third term, which is prohibited by the 22nd Amendment.

"No, probably not," Trump said. "I'd like to run. I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."