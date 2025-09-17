Banking Exec Dimon Says He'd Follow an Epstein Subpoena If Issued

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he would comply with any subpoena seeking records tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose financial dealings have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers, according to reporting from Politico.

The House Judiciary Committee is set to vote Wednesday on whether to issue subpoenas to Dimon and three other bank executives as part of an investigation into financial institutions' relationships with Epstein. Lawmakers have been examining how Epstein maintained access to major banks despite his 2008 conviction and subsequent allegations of trafficking and abuse.

Speaking with reporters after attending a Senate Republican luncheon, Dimon said his bank regretted any connection with Epstein.

"We regret any association with that man at all. And, of course, if it's a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that," Dimon said. "I think what happened to those women is terrible, and any role we played in it."

JPMorgan had counted Epstein as a longtime client. In 2023, the bank reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought by Epstein's victims, who alleged the bank enabled his misconduct by continuing to provide him services.

Dimon did not say whether the subject of Epstein was discussed during his meeting with GOP senators, noting he addressed broader issues such as the Federal Reserve, economic outlook and growth. On current conditions, Dimon said he is in "the so far, so good category, but that's not a forecast."