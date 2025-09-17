House Judiciary Likely to Subpoena 4 Bank Heads About Epstein

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is expected to approve subpoenas for the CEOs of four major banks to investigate their relationships with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Upon an expected committee vote and approval, subpoenas to appear would be sent to Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Brian Moynihan of Bank of America, Christian Sewing of Deutsche Bank and Robin Vince of Bank of New York Mellon, Politico reported.

The motion to subpoena the CEOs was made by ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

"These four banks have flagged to the government $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions related to the sex trafficking crimes and conspiracy of Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell and all of their collaborators," Raskin said, CNN reported.

Raskin called for the subpoenas "in order to get the suspicious transaction reports these four banks have flagged to the government" related to the Epstein case, NBC News reported.

Although in the minority, Democrats would need just one Republican to vote with them to approve the subpoenas, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., likely will be the one.

Massie has been leading the effort to unseal all files related to the late Epstein.

Raskin's motion followed Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., asking FBI Director Kash Patel about a report regarding $1.5 billion in suspicious bank transactions.

The director said he would need to get back to her with the number of suspicious activity reports the FBI has reviewed.

"I'll check with the Treasury Department, because they're the lead on that," Patel said after being asked whether the FBI had initiated any new investigation based on the new reporting.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said he would push Raskin's motion to vote on whether to subpoena the CEOs until the end of Wednesday's hearing, in which Patel has been answering questions about the Epstein case.

Democrats on a House Oversight subcommittee in July successfully got enough Republicans to subpoena the Justice Department for the Epstein files and a number of public officials who could have relevant information.