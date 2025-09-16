House GOP Releases More Epstein Files, Barr Testimony

House Republicans on Tuesday released new files obtained from Jeffrey Epstein's estate along with a transcript of a deposition given last month by former Attorney General William Barr.

It marked the second set of documents from Epstein's estate made public by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, following an earlier disclosure on Sept. 8.

Barr, who led the Department of Justice from 2019 to 2021 under President Donald Trump, was in office when Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. Epstein, already a convicted sex offender, died in federal custody a month later while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

In his testimony, Barr told the committee he was informed at the time that the Southern District of New York was investigating Epstein but said he did not monitor the case closely.

"I'm not generally familiar — or even specifically familiar — with the evidence amassed … either before he committed suicide, obviously, and then what they may have collected that affected other potential defendants," Barr said.

Barr also told investigators he did not recall discussing Trump's name appearing in Epstein-related files held by the Department of Justice.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump in May his name had surfaced in those records. The White House dismissed that report as "nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."

The committee also released letters from two other former attorneys general subpoenaed in the investigation. Alberto Gonzales, who served as attorney general under President George W. Bush, said he had "no present memory of decisions or conversations relating to the investigation and prosecution of the Jeffrey Epstein matter."

Jeff Sessions, the first attorney general under Trump, wrote that he does "not possess knowledge and information relevant" to the panel's inquiry.

The documents provided by Epstein's estate included an address book of his associates, which has already been made public, and two more pages from a book Ghislaine Maxwell compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.

On Sept. 2, the committee released hundreds of files obtained from the Department of Justice through a subpoena. Included were folders containing hundreds of image files of years-old court filings related to Epstein and Maxwell. But the files mostly contained information that was already publicly known.

On Tuesday, committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to Epstein's estate requesting cash ledgers, message logs, calendars, and detailed flight records for thousands of trips taken by Epstein, Maxwell, survivors, and others.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for sex trafficking.

The letter said the committee will work with the estate "to ensure identifying information of any survivors is properly redacted prior to release." Comer also sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., outlining the committee's actions in overseeing the federal investigation.