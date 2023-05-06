Trump Hails New King, Queen, Says Biden 'Insulted' UK Skipping Coronation

Former President Donald Trump says President Joe Biden has "greatly insulted" the U.K. people by skipping King Charles III's coronation Saturday.

"Good Luck and Best Wishes to the wonderful new King and Queen of The United Kingdom," Trump posted to Truth Social. "You are two very Special People. May your Reign be a Long and Glorious One. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!!!"

But the praise was not effusive for Trump's political rival.

"Joe Biden should have been at the Coronation of King Charles III," Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. "Is that really so much to ask? The people of the U.K. are greatly insulted. No wonder we are losing support all over the World. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The remarks echo Trump's comments in Ireland this week to Brexit architect Nigel Farage.

"He's not running our country; he's in Delaware sleeping," Trump told Farage. "He can't come to the coronation. That's a big event, and when you have somebody who's going to be sleeping instead of coming to the coronation — as president of the United States — I think that's a bad thing.

"And it's one of the reasons other countries seem to be going now with China. It's crazy to think of it."

Presidents of the U.S., which broke away from the British crown, historically have not attended coronation events. Some critics say nonetheless that Biden should do so in the name of the close relationship between Britain and America.

The late Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 was not attended by President Dwight Eisenhower. A U.S. president's attendance might have been rejected to avoid overshadowing the coronation event, some speculated.

First lady Jill Biden attended the coronation in the president's stead, but she kept a low profile in the coverage of the coronation Saturday morning, which aired live on Newsmax.