Ex-Israeli PM Bennett to Newsmax: Need World's Help to Dismantle Iran's Nuclear Program

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Newsmax on Monday that Israel is fighting a war against the most “savage terror organizations on Earth” and needs the world’s help to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.

“Iran has killed, indirectly and directly, countless Americans, so we're fighting this war on behalf of the free world,” Bennett said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “And we would expect the free world to help us, to back us, certainly not to tie our hands and certainly not to place an embargo against Israel.”

He was referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s call on Saturday for an arms embargo on Israel.

“Iran has sped forward over the past two years and accumulated enough high-grade uranium for 10 nuclear bombs, 10 nuclear bombs already,” Bennett said. “They have the amount of uranium necessary, and they're developing the bomb itself, the device right now. President Joe Biden told us two years ago, he pledged that America would never allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, and he also, in that very pledge, said America would use all aspects of its national power to achieve that.

“Well, now push has come to shove. Now is money time. They're there. They're acquiring the nuclear weapons as we speak. Israel is prepared to do the job. We have to do it. We have an opportunity of a once-in-a-lifetime because Iran's proxies have been severely weakened. So, its ability to retaliate is diminished. We need to attack Iran's nuclear program. We need to attack the regime itself and its economy. And ultimately we need to topple the Iranian regime.”

While regime change in Iran “won’t happen tomorrow,” Bennett said “it can happen over the next few years” and stressed that Israel needs “the help of the world to achieve this.”

Asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will follow through with the destruction of Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Bennett said, “I don't know; I hope so.”

“I hope we don't see a repeat, a rerun, of what happened in April when we were attacked by over 300 rockets and Israel basically contained that within and responded with a very small attack,” he said. “Anything short of the nuclear program and the regime itself and the economy, its energy centers, will not be enough and will be translated by Iran as a license to continue.”

Biden said last week he doesn't support strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, and his administration on Monday offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrains from hitting certain sites.





