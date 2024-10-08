WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | iran | missiles

IDF Collects 27 Iranian Missile Remnants From Oct. 1 Attack

By    |   Tuesday, 08 October 2024 07:57 AM EDT

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday released new images of the remnants of Iranian missiles launched at the Jewish state on Oct. 1, demonstrating the sheer size of the projectiles.

Over 180 ballistic missiles were fired from Iranian soil in two waves in the second-ever direct attack by Tehran against Israel. The Israeli military with the assistance of the United States and Jordan shot down most of the missiles, with the sole casualty of the attack being a Palestinian man from Gaza who was struck by falling missile debris near Jericho.

The IDF said that 27 fragments were located and removed in coordination with the Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Israel Nature and Parks Authority, local authorities, and government offices.

“The hazardous missile remnants were collected by IDF engineering equipment under the command of the Home Front Command, in coordination with Fire and Rescue Services,” the IDF said, adding that “the removal of additional remnants is expected to be completed in the coming days.”

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday released new images of the remnants of Iranian missiles launched at the Jewish state on Oct. 1, demonstrating the sheer size of the projectiles. Over 180 ballistic missiles were fired from Iranian soil in two waves in the second-ever...
idf, iran, missiles
172
2024-57-08
Tuesday, 08 October 2024 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved