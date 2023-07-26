IRS Whistleblower Atty to Newsmax: Will IRS, DOJ Follow Through on Hunter?

Following U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's motion to delay a ruling in the Hunter Biden tax evasion and gun charge case, Tristan Leavitt, attorney to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, told Newsmax that the question now is, Will the IRS and the Department of Justice follow through on a case that was hamstrung?

During his interview Wednesday with "American Agenda," Leavitt noted that his client's motives to testify before Congress were purely to inform the American public of the DOJ's stonewalling.

"What remains to be seen is whether this will result in the IRS and the Department of Justice moving forward with the charges that the IRS had developed," he said. "Because Gary was taken off the team as a form of retaliation back in May, after he first came forward to Congress, he won't be part of that."

"If there are further charges that are brought, if it moves to a trial, the evidence that they gathered in the course of the investigation will be very significant," Leavitt added.

Shapley's attorney said that Hunter's own attorneys have placed a lot of "pressure" on prosecutors and stated, "'If you charge Hunter Biden, it's a career-killing move for you.'"

Leavitt added that his client and Joseph Ziegler, the IRS agent who was identified as "Whistleblower X" and testified before Congress last week, "were essentially threatened by the filings that the Hunter defense team made when they alleged that grand jury information had been provided to the Ways and Means Committee."

"And so they said when Chairman Jason Smith submitted his amicus brief that it had included this type of material, and that's clearly not the case."

"But again, attacks like these on these whistleblowers, and potentially others who may come forward, have a great chilling effect," Leavitt said, "and so we really want to bring attention to that fact, that we need to stand up for these guys."

