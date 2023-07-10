IRS Whistleblower's Lawyer: WashPost Helping Hunter's Team

The president of Empower Oversight, the organization representing IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, said that if The Washington Post does not admit that Shapley never spoke to them, the publication is acting as an accessory to Hunter Biden's legal defense.

Biden's attorneys have accused Shapley of illegally leaking to the Post when it ran a story in October of last year titled, "Federal agents see chargeable tax, gun-purchase case against Hunter Biden."

Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell cited the story in a letter last month attacking both Shapley and other IRS whistleblowers for alleged illegal leaking, saying that the whistleblowers "may be claiming that title in an attempt to evade their own misconduct" in "an obvious ploy to feed the misinformation campaign to harm our client, Hunter Biden, as a vehicle to attack his father."

Shapley has denied ever being a source for the Post in any of their stories.

Empower Oversight's president, Tristan Leavitt, is demanding that the Post admit that Shapley was not their source.

"Other than saying, 'We don't comment on sources,' they haven't said anything so far," Leavitt told Just the News on Friday. "And if they don't do anything, they're simply being accessories to the Hunter Biden legal defense."