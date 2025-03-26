Federal Workers Face Challenges in Return to Offices

Federal employees returning to offices following President Donald Trump's order terminating remote work have faced challenges, it was reported.

Workers say the process has included confusion, changing guidance, and frustrating conditions, NPR reported Wednesday.

More specifically, there have been shortages of desks, computer monitors, parking, and even toilet paper at some office sites, the outlet said.

Despite the challenges, the Office of Personnel Management insists Trump's order will increase productivity.

"In-person collaboration strengthens productivity, mission delivery and public service," Charles Ezell, OPM acting director, said in a statement, USA Today reported.

"OPM is committed to ensuring a smooth transition by working with agencies to address workplace concerns, including facility conditions, resource availability and connectivity."

USA Today reported that after Defense Department employees returned to work at an Army base in the Midwest, employees sit elbow to elbow at card tables, and supplies are so scarce that workers have to bring their own toilet paper and paper towels.

Employees at agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of Land Management told NPR that they have shown up at offices that don't seem equipped for working.

Just before IRS employees' March 10 deadline to return to the office, some workers were told not to come in because there wasn't space for them, the outlet said.

"At least I have a desk. Many of my team members have been in classrooms and auditoriums or had to move desks multiple times. Some were assigned to secure areas that they can't access," one IRS employee in Texas told NPR.

Those without desk assignments "were told to go to the cafeteria and wait for an email, but there's no Wi-Fi in the cafeteria."

Department of Veterans Affairs employees said space shortages could cause overcrowding that will compromise patient care and violate privacy.

At the FDA's main White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, some workers were assigned offices but not given keys.

"There are all the small indignities of being in a facility never equipped for this many people: toilet paper and paper towels running out immediately, very long lines at the cafeteria, loud noise, people working in hallways," an FDA employee told NPR.

A Treasury Department employee said workers were asked whether they would consider relocating "due to our office being closed after we have just been given the return-to-work order."

One U.S. Forest Service worker told NPR that the return-to-work order does not make sense for the government financially.

"This is not saving money for taxpayers," the employee said. "The government needs to pay for heat, for electricity, for water. If you are concerned about saving money, return to office would be a low priority."