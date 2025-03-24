Trump Shuts All 8,000 Federal Building EV Chargers

The word has come down from the General Services Administration (GSA), which is responsible for managing federal buildings, to shut down all of its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the nation.

In addition, the agency plans to offload newly purchased EVs from the federal vehicle fleet, citing that these assets are “not mission critical.” This marks a significant shift in the federal government’s approach to EV infrastructure and fleet management.

So, what is the GSA? They’re the agency that keeps the federal government’s buildings humming and manages a massive fleet of about 650,000 vehicles. Under Biden, they went all-in on EVs—ordering over 58,000 zero-emission rides and installing thousands of charging ports nationwide.

The goal? Electrify everything by 2035. But now, with Trump back in the driver’s seat, the GSA’s hitting the brakes hard. They’re pulling the plug on hundreds of charging stations—think 8,000 plugs going dark—and offloading those brand-new EVs faster than you can say ‘range anxiety.’ Their reasoning? These assets aren’t ‘mission critical.’ Translation: they don’t think EVs fit the government’s real priorities."

Let’s break this down. These chargers weren’t just for government vehicles and federal employees but they were being used for personal EVs too. We’re talking Denver Federal Center, VA sites, military bases and places where people were looking for free charging.

The free ride is over. And GSA is selling its electric vehicle fleets too. No word yet on whether they’re selling them cheap or just parking them in some giant government lot. Either way, this is a seismic shift. The Biden administration spent billions of your tax dollars to push this green dream, and now the GSA has yanked the emergency brake.

uying a sports car and forgetting the keys! And let’s not kid ourselves—shutting this down isn’t just about saving pennies. It’s a signal: the Trump admin’s pumping the brakes on the whole EV push, big time."

President Trump is not fan of Biden’s ‘EV mandate. He’s already paused $5 billion in public charger funding and nixed plans for more federal EVs. This is war on the green agenda. Biden’s team dropped BILLIONS of dollars of your money to electrify everything by 2035. Now President Trump is torching it all, saying it’s ‘not mission critical.

The GSA email stated that this shutdown includes both federal workers with a federally owned EV and federal employees who could previously charge their own personal vehicle at these same stations. Some regional offices have already begun taking chargers offline, with a formal announcement expected soon.

The GSA is responsible for managing federal assets including a fleet of approximately 650,000 vehicles. Under the Biden administration, it embarked on a plan to transition to zero-emission vehicles. That included the procurement of over 58,000 EVs and the installation of more than 25,000 charging ports. It never came anywhere close to achieving those figures though and this new directive puts that plan to a swift end.

The GSA is preparing to offload the EVs it currently has in the fleet but it’s unclear where they’ll go. Technically, it could simply take the vehicles out of the fleet and put them into storage rather than sell them at a loss. In addition, the GSA manages some chargers for separate federal agencies so those departments might need to ditch their EVs.

It’s also uncertain how the agency will replace the vehicles being phased out; possibilities include purchasing new gas-powered models or reallocating older ones from retirement. I hope they reuse the older once and stop wasting our tax dollars.

Here’s my take: cars are freedom, period. Biden bet big on electric, and Trump’s burning it down! They spent $5 billion on chargers and only built 3 chargers! This is a waste of tax payer dollars. Carmakers need to shift gears and stop cranking out EVs that are not selling and sitting on dealer lots. Making what their customers want rather than what is mandated will return the profits they once enjoyed.

So, what’s your take? Is the GSA right to ditch EVs and chargers? Hit me up in the commentsI wanna hear your opinions! If you liked this breakdown, hit that like button, subscribe, and ring the bell for more car talk.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/A6dWSANxBGg

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee. Thanks for subscribing and your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

Looking for more automotive news? https://www.CarCoachReports.com

Total Car Score Podcast ► https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.