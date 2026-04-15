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Tags: gop | polling | midterms | taxes

GOP Targets Cost of Living in Midterm Push

By    |   Wednesday, 15 April 2026 05:15 PM EDT

Republicans are focusing on cost-of-living concerns as they target swing voters and infrequent Trump voters ahead of November's midterms.

Polling reviewed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee shows 92% of swing voters and 85% of infrequent Trump voters are concerned about the cost of living.

Prescription drug prices, housing costs, and Social Security taxes rank as the top economic issues for those groups.

Majorities in both groups say they are likelier to support candidates who work to lower drug prices, restrict large companies from buying housing, and eliminate taxes on Social Security.

The economic impact of illegal immigration is also a factor, with many voters saying Americans should not pay for housing, medical care, or education for illegal aliens.

Voters also support expanding skilled trades and protecting jobs from being replaced by artificial intelligence or lost to China, with many backing trade education as a way to address workforce shortages and housing costs.

Republicans are promoting a tax cut for working families, with polling showing a strong response to framing that highlights an extra $250 per month in take-home pay.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote that the policy "is delivering a much-needed boost to local manufacturers and businesses" by letting companies invest more in workers and expansion.

He added, "The Republican Congress passed the Working Families Tax Cuts law to put more hard-earned money where it belongs: in people's pockets."

Grassley also took a swing at Democrats over the tax legislation.

"Democrats have an insatiable appetite for federal spending and raising your taxes, which is why every single Democrat voted against this historic law. Iowans can't afford to forget that on Election Day," Grassley wrote.

The polling suggests the midterms may hinge on whether voters believe economic policies will result in tangible financial relief, particularly for those focused on monthly expenses.

Republican messaging is centered on presenting economic proposals in clear, direct terms tied to everyday costs as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Republicans are focusing on cost-of-living concerns as they target swing voters and infrequent Trump voters ahead of November's midterms.
gop, polling, midterms, taxes
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2026-15-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 05:15 PM
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