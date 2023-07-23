×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | nuclear deal | antony blinken | secretary of state

Blinken: US Not Currently Discussing Nuclear Deal With Iran

By    |   Sunday, 23 July 2023 04:54 PM EDT

The United States government is currently not talking about a nuclear deal with Iran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" in an interview Sunday.

Blinken said, in the past, a nuclear "agreement was on the table. Iran either couldn't or wouldn't say yes," despite a very good-faith effort by the Biden administration to conclude such a deal with Tehran.

"We're now in a place where we're not talking about a nuclear agreement," Blinken stressed, adding U.S. officials are pressing their Iranian counterparts to take actions to de-escalate tensions between the two countries. 

"Maybe we'll have an environment where we can get back into a conversation about their nuclear program — right now, we're not in it," Blinken said.

U.S. officials are "working across a whole series of lines of effort to push back on them, to make sure we have a strong deterrent, to make sure we have the appropriate pressure, and then to see if we get back to an opportunity where we can work on a nuclear deal," he added.

"We continue to believe strongly that diplomacy is the best way to resolve this problem," he concluded. "That compared to all the other options, it's the one that can produce the most sustainable, effective result. But that doesn't mean that the other options aren't there and, if necessary, we won't resort to them."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States government is currently not talking about a nuclear deal with Iran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" in an interview Sunday.
iran, nuclear deal, antony blinken, secretary of state
230
2023-54-23
Sunday, 23 July 2023 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved