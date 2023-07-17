×
Tags: biden administration | nuclear deal | iran | haaretz

Haaretz Analysis: Biden Has Done 'Unwritten' Deal With Iran

By    |   Monday, 17 July 2023 03:20 PM EDT

Even though Iran has been warming relations with China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, the big fish Tehran has been trying to hook is the United States.

And according to an analysis by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, that finally is in the works as the media outlet reported Monday the Biden administration has reached an unwritten nuclear deal with Iran.

Haaretz reported the Biden administration has yet to declare an official agreement with Tehran because of likely condemnation from Republican lawmakers. But Haaretz reported the agreement is based on Iran committing not to enrich uranium above a level of 60% and not reach the 90% level at which nuclear arms can be manufactured.

In return, the Biden administration has withdrawn opposition to the release of Iranian assets worth $20 billion, and Iran and Western countries will mutually release prisoners and kidnapping victims.

Haaretz reported some of these provisions have taken effect, claiming Iran has slowed, if not stopped, enriching uranium at high levels. Any monitoring of Iran’s enrichment process as part of the deal is unknown. The deal is being coordinated by Brett McGurk, the Biden administration’s National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Haaretz reported.

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has thought for some months that the U.S. was aiming to reach understandings with Iran and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made do with lip service by way of objecting but has not actually mounted a concrete campaign against the agreement, Haaretz reported.

As far as announcing a deal, Haaretz reported the Biden administration is looking to the 2024 presidential election.

“Until then, the aim is to ensure that things remain on a low burner,” Haaretz reported. “With understandings, Iran will not burst through to nuclearization, and the likelihood of an Israeli attack is vastly reduced. Washington hopes to use this time to focus on the two principal fronts from its perspective: China and Russia-Ukraine. The primary expectation from Israel is for it not to interfere.”

Newsmax reached out to the State Department for comment.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Even though Iran has warming relations with China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the big fish Tehran has been trying to hook is the United States.
