Chicago's Cinco de Mayo Parade Canceled Again

Chicago's annual Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled for the second year in a row, with organizers citing concerns in the city's Mexican community amid immigration enforcement efforts by the Trump administration.

The Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce and Casa Puebla announced Saturday they are canceling the 2026 parade and festivities, according to NBC Chicago.

"This decision comes in light of the challenges our Mexican community continues to face under this administration," Casa Puebla Inc. and Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce Inc. President Hector Escobar said in a statement about the cancellation.

"Many families are experiencing fear and uncertainty due to increased immigration enforcement actions and the ongoing threat of raids," Escobar added.

The event, typically marked by music, dancing, and cultural celebration, has seen reduced participation, according to organizers.

Escobar said community members have "understandably withdrawn from public gatherings and celebrations.

"There is nothing to celebrate."

Organizers cited similar reasons when they canceled the 2025 parade.

Escobar said he remains hopeful that "conditions will improve in the future" and that the community will once again be able to celebrate together.

"We look forward to continuing the Cinco de Mayo festivities for many years to come when our community can do so safely and with peace of mind," he said.

Cinco de Mayo, or May 5 in Spanish, commemorates Mexico's 1862 victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla, where troops led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza defeated a larger and better-equipped army, delivering a significant morale boost to Mexican fighters.

In the U.S., the date has evolved into a broader celebration of Mexican American culture, with roots dating to the 1800s in California.

Observances often feature parades, street food, neighborhood festivals, mariachi performances, and baile folklorico, a traditional dance marked by colorful dresses and ribbon-adorned hair.

The holiday is sometimes confused with Mexico's Independence Day, which is celebrated in September.

The parade has faced recurring challenges in recent years. It was canceled in 2018 and 2019 due to what organizers described as a "lack of support" from a city alderman and conflicts with another group, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The COVID-19 pandemic also disrupted the event, and in 2024 a shooting forced officials to reroute the parade, with more than two dozen people arrested in the aftermath.