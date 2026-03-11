US Warns Civilians to Avoid Iranian Naval Ports

The U.S. military on Wednesday warned civilians to leave port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating, adding that U.S. forces could not guarantee their safety.

"Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The United States has been carrying out strikes against Iranian naval vessels-- sinking or destroying 60 so far.

"Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law," the military added.

"Iranian naval forces have positioned military vessels and equipment within civilian ports serving commercial maritime traffic. Although the US military also cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes, American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians."

Gasoline prices are rising largely because of the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for oil and gas from the Persian Gulf.

The waterway off Iran’s coast, now effectively closed, is so vital for the global economy that governments are working on blueprints to speedily reopen it to shipping when the shooting stops.