WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | dock | port facilities

US Warns Civilians to Avoid Iranian Naval Ports

US Warns Civilians to Avoid Iranian Naval Ports

An oil tanker waits off the port of Fos-Lavera near Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Philippe Magoni)

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:12 PM EDT

The U.S. military on Wednesday warned civilians to leave port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating, adding that U.S. forces could not guarantee their safety.

"Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The United States has been carrying out strikes against Iranian naval vessels-- sinking or destroying 60 so far. 

"Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law," the military added. 

"Iranian naval forces have positioned military vessels and equipment within civilian ports serving commercial maritime traffic. Although the US military also cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes, American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians."

Gasoline prices are rising largely because of the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for oil and gas from the Persian Gulf.

The waterway off Iran’s coast, now effectively closed, is so vital for the global economy that governments are working on blueprints to speedily reopen it to shipping when the shooting stops.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. military on Wednesday warned civilians to leave port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating, adding that U.S. forces could not guarantee their safety.
iran, dock, port facilities
195
2026-12-11
Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved