Sen. Bill Hagerty: Biden Flying Migrants Into Tennessee 'in Dead of Night'

The Biden administration is blocking transparency on migrant children being relocated to Tennessee, according to Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who told on Fox News, planes of migrant children have been flown into the state after midnight.

"Senator, do we know at this point how many of these youths have gone into Tennessee, been located — relocated in Tennessee, not just the ones who might be flying over Tennessee? Do we know any numbers?" host Neil Cavuto asked.

Hagerty said, "the answer is no, we don't at this point."

"I'm pushing hard for transparency on this and the Biden administration is blocking us," he added. "You notice that they move these planes in the dead of night. They're coming in both by commercial airlines, as well as private air. And the planes that we've found out about at least are landing after midnight.

"They're dispersing the people that are coming in. We hear they're unaccompanied minors. They could be adults. We're asking these questions right now. Are these people vaccinated? Have they been vetted? What sort of people are moving through the state? What sort of people are residing and staying in the state? These are questions that need to be answered."

The Biden administration even asked for permission from the Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who told them "he wasn't ready to accept these people," yet the planes were coming in anyway, according to Hagerty.

"We don't know that they've been properly vetted, nor do we know what type of health crisis that they might present," Hagerty continued.

"Certainly, we need to know. Because this is going to overcrowd our schools. It's going to overwhelm our hospitals. It's going to overtax our public safety. We've got an important right to know what the Biden administration is doing with these people that they're moving into our state."

The New York Post reported last week that videos emerged showing airplanes bringing unaccompanied illegal alien minors to Tennessee in the middle of the night, despite Gov. Lee telling President Joe Biden not to bring them to the state.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to Fox News, accused the Biden administration of transporting migrants in "the dead of night without the knowledge or permission of the communities involved."

The Post also reported Hagerty released a statement last week, saying, "I have warned for months that President Biden's failure at the border would result in a systematic resettling of migrants in our communities, burdening our schools, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies, and bringing an increase in drug trafficking and human smuggling. A new reality is happening in our country — every town is now a border town."