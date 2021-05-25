Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: States Must Sue to Undo Biden Border Policy

To correct the crisis at the border, States need to sue the Biden Administration to undo President Joe Biden’s executive orders on immigration.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., appearing on Newsmax’s "The Chris Salcedo Show: said in order to fix the crisis at the border, “the attorney generals of each state need to start filing lawsuits against the Biden administration, and I know it takes time, but eventually those cases will get to the U.S. Supreme Court and be able to reverse some of the completely unconstitutional actions that's happening from our administration… because they are currently breaking federal law, everything that’s happening on our border right now. The executive orders by the Biden administration are in strict violation of federal law and states need to start standing up in opposition to this- like the states Florida and Texas and others have done.”

In the first few weeks after Biden was inaugurated, the new administration issued a series of executive actions on immigration to overturn former President Donald Trump’s policies and chart an open border path on immigration. These executive actions are in addition to the administration’s endorsement of broad immigration reform legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for most of the undocumented population, reported Reuters.

Rep. Steube believes that the Democrats just “want to promote their progressive leftist open borders agenda.”

Thankfully, he said, “states like Florida have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration on some of their executive orders, but I ask every state where this is occurring, we have states’ rights under our U.S. Constitution System, but by golly we've got to have these states start standing up for our constitutional rights and get the administration and these (executive) orders to the U.S. Supreme Court and knock these orders down so that lawful orders and the law of the land can supersede the orders of the Biden administration.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here