James Carville: 'Democrat Messaging Is Full of S***!'

James Carville has expressed a candid rebuke of what he sees as the Democrats' failing political agenda.

"We keep wondering why these young people are not coming home to the Democrats: Why are Blacks not coming home to the Democrats?" Carville told Politicon in a video podcast posted Saturday.

"Because Democrat messaging is full of s***, that's why!"

The famed "It's the economy, stupid" Carville said: "Talk about cost of living, and, We're going to help deal with this. Don't talk about f***ing Gaza and student loans!"

After referencing a Harvard poll showing economic issues being far more important to voters this presidential election cycle than the war on Hamas terrorists and liberal college loan bailouts, Carville denounced Democrats' high taxation and social program giveaways, calling them "generational thievery" and "criminality of the first order."

"Why are we forgiving student loans for people that go to Harvard?" Carville asked. "Which — according to Scott Galloway, quite accurately, is nothing but a hedge fund that has classrooms — well, they got a $52 billion f***ing surplus! Why are taxpayers going bail these people out?"

Carville proposed taxing the rich liberal universities and colleges to fund the student loan debt relief efforts that President Joe Biden has called for.