Trump on Mass Migration: 'They're Building an Army!'

Speaking to New Yorkers in a rare trip to the deep-blue city and state, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump issued a stark warning about mass illegal immigration under President Joe Biden destroying "your lifestyle" and "American dream."

"If you look at these people — did you see them? — they are physically fit," Trump told a campaign rally at Crotona Park, which aired on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "They are 19 to 25. Almost everyone is a male, and they look like fighting age.

"I think they're building an army!"

Trump suggested the mass migration into the U.S. is potentially bringing criminals, drug dealers, and terrorists to America's cities.

"They want to get us from within," Trump said. "I think they're building an army.

"They all have tents. They all have gas-fired stoves. I mean, this is not like an illegal immigrant. This is — they are building something. They have something in mind.

"We're going to end all of that stuff. They disrespect your president. They disrespected our country.

"We are not going to let these people come in and take our city away from us and take our country away from us. It's not going to be taken away from us. It's not going to happen."

The mass illegal immigration under Biden is "not sustainable," Trump continued.

"They cannot stay," he said. "We will immediately begin the largest criminal deportation operation in our country's history, because this situation is unsustainable.

"No country can sustain this. As we speak, there are hundreds of thousands of Biden migrants invading our city and our country. We no longer have border states like Texas and Arizona. All states, including New York, are border states.

"The people are pouring through Texas. They are pouring through Arizona. They are pouring through every state."

Trump vowed to end "the Biden migrant invasion."

"It's wrong, it's immoral, and the vast majority of New Yorkers agree with me that this is unacceptable," Trump said. "It's unacceptable. We must stop it.

"We must stop it immediately."

