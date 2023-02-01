×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ilhan omar | foreign affairs committee | house | vote

House to Vote on Rep. Omar Ouster Thursday

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 February 2023 10:12 PM EST

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says the House will vote on a resolution Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

But the move comes, according to The Hill, after the House approved, by unanimous consent, Democrat assignments for the committee, officially installing Omar on its panel. Republicans have sought to remove Omar for comments she made deemed antisemitic.

McCarthy made the announcement after Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who opposed the resolution last week, revealed he would now support an ouster of Omar. Buck's change of heart came after a phone call with McCarthy, who suggested he would reform the process for kicking members off committees.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., also announced her support for the resolution after McCarthy agreed to add "due process language" to the resolution.

However, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., remains opposed to the resolution, stating she does not support "cancel culture" or silencing opinions she does not agree with. If Democrats are united in opposition, Republicans can only afford to lose four votes. McCarthy did not confirm if all Republicans would vote to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs panel.

The effort to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs panel has been a two-plus-year effort by McCarthy, who vowed to remove her should Republicans take control of the House. Omar has been critical of the Israeli government and its supporters. Some Democrats see the effort as political revenge for when the Democrat-controlled House voted to strip Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., of their committee assignments in 2021.

McCarthy also followed through on his pledge to block Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee. A majority of the House must agree to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs panel.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says the House will vote on a resolution Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
ilhan omar, foreign affairs committee, house, vote
297
2023-12-01
Wednesday, 01 February 2023 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved