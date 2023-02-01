House Debates Blocking Rep. Omar on Foreign Affairs Panel

The House has advanced to debate on a resolution that would condemn socialism and block Rep. Ilhan Omar, R-Minn., from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her past comments and positions on Israel.

The GOP moved to debate on a party-line 218-209 vote Wednesday, setting up a potential final vote Thursday, despite some Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., unsure if Omar's speech rose to the level of needing to be blocked from serving on the committee.

Omar, a Somali-born Black Muslim, said Sunday she is unaware her comments on Jews and Israel were seen as antisemitic, but Republicans have rejected that as disingenuous.

The resolution proposed by Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, a former official in the Trump administration, says "Omar's comments have brought dishonor to the House of Representatives."

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the committee chair, argued against her inclusion on the committee in a recent closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans.

"It's just that her worldview of Israel is so diametrically opposed to the committee's," McCaul said. "I don't mind having differences of opinion, but this goes beyond that."

He added having her on the committee would cause "dysfunction."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has been proactive in stopping unfavorable committee placements for questionable Democrat candidates, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who has been accused to leaking classified information from the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who was warned by the FBI he was dating a known Chinese spy.

McCarthy has strained to ensure he has enough support from his Republican ranks to oust Omar. Republicans command a slim majority, so the House GOP will not have room for more than a few holdouts against blocking Omar's nomination to the committee.

Earlier this week, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., voluntarily removed himself from committee consideration after he acknowledged lying about his education, work experience, and other aspects of his personal and professional life during his midterm campaign.

Information from The Associated Press has been used throughout this report.