2 Charged Over Instagram Threats to Federal Agent

Two men were indicted this week for allegedly using social media to target a federal deportation officer and his wife with calls for violence, according to the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced the indictment Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. The men were identified as Frank Andrew Waszut, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Anthony Patrick Noto, 63, of Ronkonkoma, New York. They each face charges for knowingly transmitting threats to injure a federal agent and his spouse.

According to court documents, Waszut posted a video on Instagram showing photographs of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent with the statement, "This is him unmasked … So, go ahead and make him famous … catch him when he's alone."

Noto allegedly commented beneath a photo of the agent's wife, "Anybody wanna test the [sights] on their new A-R? There's a pretty good target right there!"

According to the Justice Department, "'A-R' refers to a semiautomatic rifle."

Noto was arrested and arraigned on the federal charges. Waszut is currently detained by state authorities in Texas on separate terroristic-threat charges tied to previous online statements against lawmakers.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg condemned the threats, saying that federal officers must be able to carry out duties without harassment.

"Federal agents deserve to perform their duties free of harassment from keyboard warriors and other agitators," Hertzberg said in a statement. "Threatening law enforcement officers and their families is not only illegal — it's disgusting."

"My office will ensure that anyone who threatens a federal agent in North Georgia or who hides behind a computer screen to intimidate that agent's immediate family, is found, arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable."

FBI officials echoed the stance, warning that targeting agents' families crosses a red line and will be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."