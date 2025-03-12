Border Czar Homan Threatens to 'Double the Man-Force' in N.Y.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may deluge the state of New York if Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration doesn't cooperate with immigration officials, Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, said during an appearance in Albany, New York, alongside Republican state legislators on Wednesday.

"New York State, you gotta change the sanctuary status," Homan said, according to Politico. "If you don't, get out of the way. Because we're going to do our job."

He added, "Sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don't want: more ICE agents in your community. We'll double the man-force if we have to. Rather than one officer arresting a bad guy, now I have to send a whole team."

A spokesperson for the governor said in a statement, "Governor Hochul has been clear with New Yorkers: She supports secure borders and deporting violent criminals but won't let New York help the Trump administration tear babies away from their parents. This isn't the first time Trump administration officials have lied about our policies — and it probably won't be the last — but Governor Hochul is staying focused on keeping New Yorkers safe."

Homan also denied that the Trump administration's decision to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams was related to the mayor's support for Trump's immigration policies and push for mass deportations.

"As far as all this, 'Oh, well he's making a deal because of his criminal issues' — I've been talking to him since November — it has nothing to do with that," Homan said. "Far as I'm concerned, I'm happy that the mayor of New York City, the largest city in the world, is actually sitting down with law enforcement to make that city safer."'

He also said that Adams "wanted to get federal immigration authorities back into Rikers Island to talk to illegal aliens who committed a crime against a citizen."