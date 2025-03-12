Border Czar Homan Takes Aim at N.Y. Dems Over Immigration

President Donald Trump's border czar is headed to New York's State Capitol on Wednesday to slam Democrats over their pro-illegal migrant policies, it was reported.

Tom Homan, who was born in upstate West Carthage, New York, will be in Albany to join state Republican lawmakers who are trying to repeal the state's Green Light law, the New York Post reported.

New York Green Light Law, formally the Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, allows undocumented migrants to apply for drivers' licenses without providing a Social Security number, CBS News reported. The law also restricts the Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing that data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi last month announced the Department of Justice is suing New York over immigration enforcement, specifically the Green Law.

While in Albany, Homan also will support state Senate and Assembly Republicans' efforts to push back on New York's sanctuary city policies. In February 2024, GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that, among other things, would require local and state law enforcement to notify ICE when an arrested person or defendant is not a U.S. citizen.

"[Former President] Joe Biden left the southern border open for three years, and illegal migrants have taken full advantage of the welcome mat rolled out by New York Democrats," Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said at the time. "By undermining the authority of ICE and other federal agencies, Democrats threw gas on a fire and have no ability to get it under control."

Homan is not expected to meet with Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Post reported.

Hochul canceled a scheduled lunch with Trump following Bondi's announcement.

In 2017, former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that effectively designated New York as a sanctuary state and tied the hands of law enforcement when it came to cooperating with federal ICE agents.

Trump named Homan to lead the effort to deport illegal migrants, especially those with criminal histories.