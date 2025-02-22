Tom Homan to Newsmax: Security Should Be Nonpartisan Issue

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Saturday that he continues to be perplexed at the pushback the Trump administration is getting from Democrat politicians across the country saying “national security threats should be a nonpartisan issue.”

Earlier this week President Donald Trump removed top ICE official Caleb Vitello expressing frustration that the number of deportations of illegal immigrants are well below expectations. Meanwhile, the mayors of Newark, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami have all independently come out against the administration’s efforts and publicly announced their intentions to support the illegal immigrant communities in their cities. Homan said he is “amazed” that mayors do not want to protect their citizens.

“President Trump and I have been clear from day one, we're concentrating on public safety threats. We're prioritizing national security threats, and that should be a nonpartisan issue. We should all be on the same page. I've said it before, if they don't want to help get out of the way because we're coming,” Homan said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

Homan emphasized that whenever a politician says he’s not welcome in their city, that just means it's “the first place” he’ll go. “Now we've got the Boston police commissioner doubling down on his non-cooperation with ICE. Well, they're all going to Boston. We're going to send the men and women of ICE to these sanctuary cities. And if the sanctuary cities don't want to help, if they want to make our job more difficult, if they want to put roadblocks up — that just means we're going to double the manpower in those cities,” Homan added.

