ICE Nabs More Than 1,500 Illegals in Houston Crackdown

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more than 1,500 criminal illegal aliens during a 10-day enforcement operation in Houston.

"1,500+ criminal aliens, gang members, foreign fugitives and immigration offenders were arrested in a 10-day operation," the agency posted Wednesday.

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit reported the arrests included a Mexican Mafia member wanted for murder and rape, a Paisas gang member with multiple deportations and a violent record, and five child predators.

The agency said these individuals had been living freely in American communities before their capture.

In total, the arrests comprised 17 gang members, 40 aggravated felons, one convicted murderer, one foreign fugitive, 13 sexual predators, 115 aggravated assault offenses, and 31 weapons offenses.

The operation, which covered Houston and Southeast Texas, nearly doubled the previous record of 822 arrests. In March, ERO Houston had arrested 543 individuals in another large-scale sweep.

ICE highlighted one particularly disturbing case, "One Mexican Mafia gang member wanted in his home country of Honduras for murder was convicted of raping and impregnating his minor sister," the agency stated.

Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford praised the agents involved in the operation, saying, "Despite the conditions becoming increasingly dangerous for our officers as a result of the spread of violent political rhetoric and intentionally false information, they continue to put their lives at risk every day to apprehend dangerous illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and other violent criminal aliens who threaten public safety here in Southeast Texas."