ICE Agent Charged After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Motorists

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who pointed a gun at two people in a vehicle in Minneapolis has been charged with felony assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Thursday at a news conference that Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., 34, acted recklessly when he pointed a gun at two people in a vehicle during rush-hour traffic.

"Mr. Morgan sped up to pull alongside the victim's vehicle. Mr. Morgan then visibly slowed his vehicle to match the pace of the victim's vehicle, opened his window, and pointed his duty weapon directly at both victims in the other vehicle while continuing to drive illegally on the shoulder," Moriarty said.

The incident occurred during the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge, the deployment of 3,000 federal immigration agents to Minnesota in what the Department of Homeland Security called "the largest DHS operation ever."

The victims reported seeing the handgun — possibly a Glock or Sig Sauer — equipped with a red-dot sight and said they had no idea he was a law enforcement officer.

The complaint said Morgan's vehicle was unmarked and had Utah license plates.

The charges include a nationwide warrant, meaning the agent will be arrested and extradited to Hennepin County to face charges.

State Patrol investigators used traffic camera footage and license plate readers to track the Ford Expedition Morgan was driving that day, which was determined to be a rental vehicle leased to another ICE employee.

Morgan said he feared for his safety after one of the drivers on Highway 62 swerved in front of him. He admitted to drawing his Glock 19, which featured a laser light, and yelling "Police Stop" to get the driver to "back up."

However, Morgan's partner, who was in the back seat during the incident, confirmed the vehicle had no law enforcement decals and noted that Morgan "already had the firearm out with the window down" when he began yelling.

Morgan's supervisor informed investigators that the agent never reported the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.