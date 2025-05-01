ICE: 1,120 'Criminal Alien Arrests' in Fla. Over 6 Days

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that during the week of April 21-26, ICE agents working with Florida law enforcement departments arrested 1,120 "criminal illegal aliens" in the largest joint immigration operation in the state's history.

ICE reported that the majority, 63%, "had existing criminal arrests or convictions."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted that the immigration sweep throughout his state was called "Operation Tidal Wave." He said the results show what can be done with local, state, and federal law enforcement coordination.

"This is the largest operation of its kind in the nation, and we did it here in Florida because I insisted state and local law enforcement agencies provide cooperation and support for immigration enforcement efforts," DeSantis posted to X.

ICE reported that many of those arrested had already been ordered deported. "Arrests included 378 criminal illegal aliens with final orders of removal issued by an immigration judge."

Among those arrested were people described by ICE as "violent offenders," such as "gang members, sex offenders, fugitives from justice, and those who pose significant public safety threats."

Some of the gangs identified by ICE as having members picked up include MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Brown Pride Aztecas, Barrio Azteca, Surenos (sur-13), and 18th Street Gang.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said, "Every day, our officers take to the streets and put their lives on the line to apprehend and remove dangerous criminal aliens, transnational gang members and foreign fugitives who have illegally entered the U.S."

ICE reported that anyone arrested during the sweep who already had a final order of removal, or came back after being deported, will be removed. All others are being detained and awaiting due process with an immigration court and, in some cases, already have pending travel arrangements for deportation.