First Migrants Charged for Entering Military Zone on US Border

The Department of Justice has begun the first prosecutions of migrants for illegally entering a military zone created along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, according to court filings.

Some 28 migrants were charged in U.S. District Court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Monday for crossing into the 170-mile-long buffer zone patrolled by U.S. troops, according to court filings.

Creation of the 60-foot-wide strip this month along the base of New Mexico gave U.S. troops the authority to detain migrants in the area north of border barriers.

Troops have yet to arrest any migrants or other trespassers within the so-called New Mexico National Defense Area, according to Major Geoffrey Carmichael, a U.S. Army spokesman.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited the area last week and said it was phase one of a plan to extend the buffer zone.

"Any illegal attempting to enter that zone is entering a military base," Hegseth said in video posted on social media. "You will be interdicted by U.S. troops and Border Patrol working together."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection maintains jurisdiction over illegal border crossings in the area and troops would hand over migrants they detained to U.S. Border Patrol or other civilian law enforcement, according to the Defense Department.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico in a statement called the defense area a "dangerous erosion of the constitutional principle that the military should not be policing civilians."

Court documents showed migrants detained in the area were charged with both crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally and entering a restricted area.

The so-called New Mexico National Defense Area was created with the transfer of 110,000 acres of federal land to the U.S. Army.

The buffer zone allowed the Trump administration to use troops to arrest migrants without invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act that empowers a president to deploy the U.S. military to suppress events like civil disorder.

The last time the Insurrection Act was invoked was during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Around 11,900 troops are currently deployed to the U.S. Southwest border where the number of migrants caught illegally crossing in March fell to the lowest level ever recorded, according to government data.