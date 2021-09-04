×
hurricane ida | mississippi | new orleans

Lower Mississippi River, New Orleans Ports Reopen to Vessel Traffic

Saturday, 04 September 2021 10:24 AM

The lower Mississippi River from the Gulf Coast to New Orleans ports has been cleared for normal shipping and cargo operations to resume, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a marine bulletin.

The river has reopened to traffic from Southwest Pass on the Gulf Coast to near Natchez, Mississippi, with some restrictions, the bulletin said. Vessel traffic along the most important U.S. commercial waterway had been disrupted for days by Hurricane Ida https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-visit-hard-hit-louisiana-see-damage-hurricane-ida-2021-09-03.

Restrictions on a segment of the Lower Mississippi River west of New Orleans were lifted late on Friday after downed transmission lines were removed, the Coast Guard said. The reopening will allow for shipments from and deliveries to oil refineries in Garyville, St. James and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which sit near the river.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


