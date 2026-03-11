Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz Leaves Seattle as State Approves Wealth Tax

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz announced that he and his family are leaving Seattle and relocating to Florida the same day Washington state lawmakers approved a new tax on high-income earners.

Schultz shared the news in a LinkedIn post, saying he and his wife Sheri have entered the retirement phase of their lives after more than four decades in Seattle.

"Last year we traveled to dozens of places around the world — places we were too busy to see when building Starbucks and raising kids," Schultz wrote.

"And we have moved to Miami for our next adventure together."

Seattle radio station KVI reported that the announcement came hours after Washington House Democrats approved Senate Bill 6346 following a marathon floor debate that stretched more than 24 hours.

The legislation imposes a 9.9% tax on annual income above $1 million, a policy supporters describe as a millionaire's tax.

Schultz did not mention the legislation in his post. He instead framed the move as a personal decision following decades spent building Starbucks and raising a family in Seattle.

He also noted that the Schultz Family Foundation will continue operating in Seattle, where it has supported community initiatives since the early 1990s.

The timing of Schultz's announcement drew attention because it came as state Democrats moved forward with the tax plan.

Critics argue the new tax could push wealthy residents and entrepreneurs to lower-tax states.

Washington voters have rejected statewide income tax proposals several times over the past century.

Schultz's relocation also comes as Starbucks has reduced parts of its footprint in Seattle in recent years.

The company recently announced plans to close five Seattle stores in early April, including four unionized locations.

Starbucks has also announced plans to open a corporate operations office in Nashville, Tennessee, shifting some supply chain and sourcing roles out of Seattle as it expands its presence in the Southeast.

Despite the move, Schultz reflected on Seattle's role in Starbucks' growth and said the company's ties to the city remain significant.

"We will be forever grateful for the memories made in Seattle and the relationships built along the way," Schultz wrote.